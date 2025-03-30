Martin ended with 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes during Saturday's 115-112 victory over Washington.

Martin returned to the starting lineup for this matchup and did it in style, reaching the 20-point mark just for the third time this season and playing a key role in this tight win against a lowly Washington team. Martin has scored in double digits in only five of his 10 starts this season, and in only six of 15 outings since the beginning of March. That lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis limits his upside a bit, but he should experience a bump in his fantasy stock if he finds a way to remain in the first unit in the final weeks of the regular season.