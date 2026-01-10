Martin (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Nets' 121-105 loss to the Clippers.

Martin is averaging 19.5 minutes per game over his 29 appearances on the season, but he's now found himself out of the rotation for three consecutive games following the recent returns of Cam Thomas and Drake Powell from injury and Michael Porter from an illness. Additionally, the Nets have continued to prioritize finding consistent playing time for rookie first-round selection Nolan Traore, who has settled in ahead of Martin as the top backup at point guard to lottery pick Egor Demin.