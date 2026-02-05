default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Martin won't play in Thursday's game against Orlando for personal reasons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Lewis notes the Nets still must vacate a roster spot after acquiring Josh Minott, Hunter Tyson and Ochai Agbaji prior to Thursday's trade deadline, potentially making Martin a cut candidate. Martin has largely been outside of the rotation since late December, typically taking the court only in garbage time in blowouts or when Brooklyn is down a key player or two.

More News