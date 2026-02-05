Martin won't play in Thursday's game against Orlando for personal reasons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Lewis notes the Nets still must vacate a roster spot after acquiring Josh Minott, Hunter Tyson and Ochai Agbaji prior to Thursday's trade deadline, potentially making Martin a cut candidate. Martin has largely been outside of the rotation since late December, typically taking the court only in garbage time in blowouts or when Brooklyn is down a key player or two.