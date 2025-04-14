Martin logged 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and a block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to the Knicks.

Martin entered the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup due to the team being without many key rotational players, and he was able to put together an efficient scoring night. Although he tied for a team-high in scoring, he struggled to take care of the ball, losing six turnovers while dishing out just one assist. Overall, the second-year pro had a solid conclusion to the season, producing double-digit scoring efforts in three of his last five appearances, including two with at least 20 points.