Martin produced 23 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block over 23 minutes during Saturday's 115-94 loss to Detroit.

Martin tallied double-digits for just the second time in the past 10 games, leading the Nets with 23 points. Despite being a regular part of the rotation, Martin's playing time typically fluctuates, not unlike the majority of the roster. Given Brooklyn has their eyes firmly on the future, expect Martin to continue serving as a bench piece on a team full of bench pieces.