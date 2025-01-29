The Nets list Martin as inactive for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Martin doesn't appear on the Nets' injury report, but Brooklyn is likely making him inactive because he's approaching his season limit of 50 active games as a two-way player. The third-year guard had appeared in each of Brooklyn's last 22 games, averaging 8.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 23.9 minutes per game.