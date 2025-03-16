Martin will start Sunday's game against the Hawks, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.
With D'Angelo Russell (ankle) and Ziaire Williams (Achilles) sidelined, Martin and Jalen Wilson will slide into the starting lineup. In six starts this season, Martin has averaged 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 31.3 minutes per game.
