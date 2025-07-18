Nets' Tyson Etienne: Still out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Etienne (illness) is out for Friday's Summer League game against the 76ers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Etienne will sit out his third game in a row due to an illness. The two-way player has averaged 11.5 points, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 22.9 minutes per game through his two Summer League appearances.
