Etienne (illness) is out for Friday's Summer League game against the 76ers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Etienne will sit out his third game in a row due to an illness. The two-way player has averaged 11.5 points, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 22.9 minutes per game through his two Summer League appearances.

