Nets' Wilson Chandler: Active Sunday
Chandler (hamstring) is available to play in Sunday's contest against Atlanta, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran will return to the court following sitting out Friday's game against the Heat with left hamstring soreness. Making his first appearance on Dec. 15 after beginning the season suspended, Chandler is averaging 6.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in 20.5 minutes across 11 games played.
