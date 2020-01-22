Nets' Wilson Chandler: Available to play Thursday
Chandler (hamstring) is available to play in Thursday's matchup against the Lakers.
The veteran was a scratch in Monday's contest with a sore left hamstring, but his name didn't appear on an updated injury report ahead of Thursday's slate which deems Chandler available to play versus the Lakers. Over 14 appearances with the Nets this season, Chandler is averaging 6.4 points across 20.1 minutes per outing.
