Chandler will suit up for Sunday's game against the 76ers after completing his 25-game suspension for a positive performance-enhancing drug test, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

The Nets waived Iman Shumpert a few days earlier, clearing a spot for Chandler on the 15-man roster. Chandler, who signed a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum back in July, is expected to fill only a minor role in Brooklyn's rotation, with his primary value coming as a defender against both wings and power forwards.