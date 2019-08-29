Chandler is facing a 25-game suspension stemming from a positive PED test, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Woj notes that the NBA is expected to announce the suspension Thursday, and while Chandler can appeal, the expectation -- for right now at least -- is he'll be suspended for nearly the first third of the regular season. Assuming the suspension holds up, Chandler would be first eligible to make his Nets debut on Dec. 15 against the 76ers.