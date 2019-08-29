Nets' Wilson Chandler: Facing 25-game suspension
Chandler is facing a 25-game suspension stemming from a positive PED test, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Woj notes that the NBA is expected to announce the suspension Thursday, and while Chandler can appeal, the expectation -- for right now at least -- is he'll be suspended for nearly the first third of the regular season. Assuming the suspension holds up, Chandler would be first eligible to make his Nets debut on Dec. 15 against the 76ers.
More News
-
Nets' Wilson Chandler: Headed to Brooklyn•
-
Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Cracks starting five•
-
Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Scores 15 points in 17 minutes•
-
Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Plays nine minutes in team debut•
-
Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Available to debut•
-
Clippers' Wilson Chandler: To go through practice•
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...