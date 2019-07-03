Nets' Wilson Chandler: Headed to Brooklyn
Chandler has agreed to a one-year, veteran's minimum contract with the Nets, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Chandler saw a heavy role reduction last season with the 76ers, garnering 23.1 minutes per game -- his lowest mark since his rookie season in 2007-08. He mainly provided value as a three-point shooter, with 1.2 makes per game, and as a rebounder (4.2 boards per game). Chandler figures to see a similar workload with the Nets.
More News
-
Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Cracks starting five•
-
Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Scores 15 points in 17 minutes•
-
Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Plays nine minutes in team debut•
-
Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Available to debut•
-
Clippers' Wilson Chandler: To go through practice•
-
Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Eyeing Friday return•
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.