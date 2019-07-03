Chandler has agreed to a one-year, veteran's minimum contract with the Nets, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Chandler saw a heavy role reduction last season with the 76ers, garnering 23.1 minutes per game -- his lowest mark since his rookie season in 2007-08. He mainly provided value as a three-point shooter, with 1.2 makes per game, and as a rebounder (4.2 boards per game). Chandler figures to see a similar workload with the Nets.