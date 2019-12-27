Chandler amassed just four points, four rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during Thursday's 94-82 loss to New York.

Chandler continues to work his way back from a 25-game suspension, totaling just four points in 18 minutes. His days of being a fantasy asset are well behind him and there is no reason to think he will be carving out any sort of meaningful role on this young Nets' squad. He can be safely ignored in all competitive formats.