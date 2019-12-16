Nets' Wilson Chandler: Logs 19 minutes in debut
Chandler (suspension) had two points (1-1 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 19 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 109-89 win over the 76ers.
Chandler made his season debut but failed to make much of an impact aside from the fact he grabbed seven boards. Considering he missed the first 25 games of the season, Chandler could be eased back into the rotation and due to the fact he might not see the floor much moving forward, he shouldn't have much upside unless he can find a regular role in the rotation.
More News
-
Nets' Wilson Chandler: Back from suspension•
-
Nets' Wilson Chandler: Facing 25-game suspension•
-
Nets' Wilson Chandler: Headed to Brooklyn•
-
Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Cracks starting five•
-
Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Scores 15 points in 17 minutes•
-
Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Plays nine minutes in team debut•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...