Chandler (suspension) had two points (1-1 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 19 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 109-89 win over the 76ers.

Chandler made his season debut but failed to make much of an impact aside from the fact he grabbed seven boards. Considering he missed the first 25 games of the season, Chandler could be eased back into the rotation and due to the fact he might not see the floor much moving forward, he shouldn't have much upside unless he can find a regular role in the rotation.