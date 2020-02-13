Nets' Wilson Chandler: Logs 27 minutes versus Toronto
Chandler chipped in eight points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 win over the Raptors.
Chandler has seen at least 23 minutes in three of his last four appearances. However, he continues to provide modest statistical production, having been held to single digits in scoring for 10 straight games, and is only worth targeting in deeper leagues.
