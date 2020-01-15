Nets' Wilson Chandler: Not on injury report
Chandler is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Sixers.
A hamstring issue kept Chandler out of Tuesday's loss to Utah, but the wing should be available Wednesday on the second half of a back-to-back. Since returning from suspension in mid-December, Chandler is averaging 20.4 minutes per game off the bench.
