Play

Chandler (personal) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Hawks, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Chandler missed Wednesday's loss to the Wizards due to personal reasons, but he'll be back in the fold Friday. In nine February appearances, he's averaging 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22.7 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories