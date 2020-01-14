Nets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable for Tuesday
Chandler is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to left hamstring tightness.
Chandler was cleared to play Sunday against the Hawks despite battling the same issue, but it remains to be seen if this will be the case Tuesday evening. The Nets should have another update on Chandler's availability closer to tip.
