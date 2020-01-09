Chandler is questionable for Friday's contest against Miami due to left hamstring tightness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The veteran forward is likely just experiencing normal wear and tear, as Chandler has played in each of the Nets' past 11 contests after serving a 25-game suspension due to performance enhancing drugs to begin the year. The 2007 first-round selection is currently averaging 20.5 points per game as well as 6.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. If Chandler is ultimately deemed unavailable Friday, Rodions Kuruc and Dzanan Musa may see increased roles.