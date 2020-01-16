Chandler chipped in 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the 76ers.

Chandler rejoined the rotation following a one-game absence with a hamstring injury and put forth a decent line considering his limited playing time. He has scored in double figures in three of his last seven appearances but remains best reserved for use in deeper leagues.