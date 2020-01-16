Play

Chandler chipped in 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the 76ers.

Chandler rejoined the rotation following a one-game absence with a hamstring injury and put forth a decent line considering his limited playing time. He has scored in double figures in three of his last seven appearances but remains best reserved for use in deeper leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories