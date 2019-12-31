Chandler cashed in 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and five rebounds in 25 minutes during Monday's 122-115 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Chandler finished with season highs in scoring, threes and minutes while hauling in at least five boards for the fourth time through seven appearances. Caris LeVert (thumb) is likely nearing his return to the lineup, which will probably result in less playing time for Chandler going forward. Moreover, he hasn't been very useful for fantasy even while the team has been shorthanded.