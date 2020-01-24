Nets' Wilson Chandler: Scores 15 in loss
Chandler had 15 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Lakers.
Chandler has been up and down in the Nets' rotation recently, but provided some much-needed scoring in this contest - particularly in the first half, when he was the second-highest scorer on the team, contributing 12 points in 11 minutes off the bench. Regardless, the 32-year old doesn't produce much in most categories besides points and free-throw percentage (which is at a career-high 90.9 percent), and is off the fantasy radar in all but the very deep leagues.
