Nets' Wilson Chandler: Won't play Friday
Chandler (hamstring) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.
Chandler was first considered questionable for Friday's contest with the hamstring injury, but he won't end up taking the court. Rodions Kurucs and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot could see increased minutes in his absence.
