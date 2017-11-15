Ouattara is dealing with a sore left leg, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Outtara is currently on a two-way contract with the Nets and is fully expected to spend the majority of the season in the G-League. However, he's taken part in just one game with the Long Island Nets, posting 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes. That's apparently due to a sore leg and he remains without any sort of timetable for a return. That said, he's not on the fantasy radar, so he can be ignored for now.