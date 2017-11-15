Nets' Yakuba Ouattara: Dealing with sore leg
Ouattara is dealing with a sore left leg, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Outtara is currently on a two-way contract with the Nets and is fully expected to spend the majority of the season in the G-League. However, he's taken part in just one game with the Long Island Nets, posting 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes. That's apparently due to a sore leg and he remains without any sort of timetable for a return. That said, he's not on the fantasy radar, so he can be ignored for now.
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.