Ouattara signed a two-way contract with the Nets on Friday.

Ouattara, a high-flying 6-foot-3 guard, spent last season with AS Monaco Basket of the French LNB Pro A League. He posted 11.8 PPG on 51.4 percent shooting from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc. He also chipped in 3.3 rebounds across 23.9 minutes per game. The Nets seemingly believe that 25-year-old Ouattara, between his athleticism and three-point range, has what it takes to compete in the G-League and possibly the NBA at some point. In agreeing to a two-way contract, Ouattara will spend the majority of the season with the Nets' G-League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, but can spend up to 45 days with the Nets at the NBA level.