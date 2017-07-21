Ouattara signed a two-way contract with the Nets on Friday.
Ouattara, a high-flying 6-foot-3 guard, spent last season with AS Monaco Basket of the French LNB Pro A League. He posted 11.8 PPG on 51.4 percent shooting from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc. He also chipped in 3.3 rebounds across 23.9 minutes per game. The Nets seemingly believe that 25-year-old Ouattara, between his athleticism and three-point range, has what it takes to compete in the G-League and possibly the NBA at some point. In agreeing to a two-way contract, Ouattara will spend the majority of the season with the Nets' G-League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, but can spend up to 45 days with the Nets at the NBA level.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...