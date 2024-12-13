The Nets announced Friday that Cui sustained a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee during the G League Long Island Nets' 120-100 loss to the Maine Celtics on Wednesday.

An undrafted rookie out of China who signed a two-year, two-way contract with Brooklyn in September, Cui will conclude his first NBA season having made five appearances for the Nets while averaging 0.6 points in 2.0 minutes per contest. Cui is expected to make a full recovery once he gets surgery to address the knee injury, though it's unclear if he'll be 100 percent in advance of training camp next fall.