Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Watanabe (ankle) had an MRI Wednesday that came back clean and is hoping to have him back in the next couple days, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Watanabe is still out versus the Knicks Wednesday due to a left ankle sprain but may return for Saturday's matchup with the Clippers. Watanabe is averaging 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 assists in 16.0 minutes across 10 games this season.