The Nets guaranteed Watanabe's contract for the rest of the season Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Watanabe has become an important rotation player for the Nets, so his contract being guaranteed was expected. The 28-year-old forward is averaging 7.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 18.7 minutes across 25 games this season. Watanabe's most valuable asset is his three-point accuracy, as he is shooting 51.4 percent on 2.9 attempts per contest.