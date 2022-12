Watanabe (hamstring) is doing three-on-three work and is hopeful to play Friday against the Hawks or Saturday against the Pacers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

The forward hasn't played since Nov. 20 but is on the verge of a return. When available, he's been a stable force for Brooklyn, mainly due to his career-best efficiency from the field (60.9 percent) and three (57.1). Expect him to be eased back into the rotation when he's cleared to play.