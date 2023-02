Watanabe finished with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Thursday's 116-105 victory over Chicago.

Watanabe made four of his five three-point attempts and registered double-digit points just for the third time since the beginning of January. The forward remains one of the best long-range shooters in the league and is making 44.4 percent of his treys over his last 18 contests.