Watanabe (hamstring) won't play in Tuesday's matchup with the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Watanabe's hamstring injury comes at an unfortunate time, as he was averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.0 minutes over his last four games. With the 28-year-old forward out, Markieff Morris and Cam Thomas should be in line for extended minutes. It is possible the Nets are simply being cautious with the team playing a back-to-back against the Raptors, so Watanabe's designate for Wednesday's game could be telling of how serious his injury is.