Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said Friday that Watanabe (ankle) is likely to miss the team's next two games against the Clippers and Lakers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Watanabe suffered a left ankle sprain during Monday's loss to the Mavericks, and after missing Wednesday's win over the Knicks, it appears he'll remain sidelined while the team is in Los Angeles this weekend. The results of Watanabe's MRI came back clean, so he could be ready to return as soon as next Tuesday against the Kings.