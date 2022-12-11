Watanabe (hamstring) finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes Saturday in the Nets' 136-133 win over the Pacers.

Brooklyn had only nine players available for the second half of a back-to-back set, so Watanabe ended up getting a solid amount of run off the bench even though a hamstring injury had sidelined him for the previous 10 contests. Before the injury surfaced, Watanabe had been a pleasant surprise for Brooklyn mostly because of his elite shooting; he's converting at a 58.2 percent clip from the field and 53.2 percent rate from three-point range through 15 appearances. Brooklyn is expected to get all of its missing rotation players from Saturday back for Monday's game in Washington with the exception of Royce O'Neale (personal), so Watanabe could see his playing time get cut down to some degree.