Watanabe (back) will be available for Thursday's game versus the Bulls, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Watanabe missed the previous game due to back soreness, but it looks like that's all he'll skip. The 28-year-old wing will have a new rotation to navigate with Kevin Durant (Suns) and Kyrie Irving (Mavericks) gone, but he now has Dorian Finney-Smith, Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie part of the mix for minutes.