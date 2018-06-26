Nets' Yuta Watanabe: Joining Nets for summer league
Watanabe is expected to play for the Nets' summer league team, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Watanabe is coming off a four-year collegiate career at George Washington, though his tape didn't earn him a selection in last week's NBA Draft. As a result, the 21-year-old will have to settle for a summer league showing with the Nets, where he'll look to earn a training camp invite. As a senior, Watanabe averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 36.6 minutes. He also knocked down 36.4 percent of his three-point attempts, which is a valuable skill to have at 6-foot-9.
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...