Nets' Yuta Watanabe: Joining Nets for summer league

Watanabe is expected to play for the Nets' summer league team, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Watanabe is coming off a four-year collegiate career at George Washington, though his tape didn't earn him a selection in last week's NBA Draft. As a result, the 21-year-old will have to settle for a summer league showing with the Nets, where he'll look to earn a training camp invite. As a senior, Watanabe averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 36.6 minutes. He also knocked down 36.4 percent of his three-point attempts, which is a valuable skill to have at 6-foot-9.