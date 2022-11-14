Watanabe (ankle) played 23 minutes off the bench and finished with 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block Sunday in the Nets' 116-103 loss to the Lakers.

Though head coach Jacque Vaughn suggested earlier in the weekend that Watanabe would be sidelined for both ends of the Nets' back-to-back set, the forward ended up gaining clearance for the second leg in Los Angeles. He handled what has been a typical minutes load off the bench in his return from a two-game absence and turned in a solid stat line. Even once the Nets return Ben Simmons (ankle) and Seth Curry (ankle) from injury and Kyrie Irving from suspension, Watanabe has likely played well enough so far this season to hang on to a rotation spot.