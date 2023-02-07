Watanabe won't be available for Tuesday's game against the Suns due to back tightness, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Watanabe likely picked up the injury at some point during the Nets' 124-116 loss to the Clippers on Monday, when he played 21 minutes and finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists. He'll be one of five Nets players listed as out for the second half of the back-to-back, and Brooklyn could be further shorthanded at forward if T.J. Warren (shin) gets the night off after he returned Monday following a four-game absence. Even if Watanabe's back issue proves to be a short-term concern, he could still find himself on the fringe of head coach Jacque Vaughn's rotation in the Nets' next game Thursday against the Bulls, when new trade acquisition Dorian Finney-Smith should be available to make his team debut.