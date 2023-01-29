Watanabe posted nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 win over the Knicks.

Watanabe shot a perfect 3-of-3 from the perimeter, continuing what has been a breakout season. Although his role remains sketchy, at best, Watanabe is proving to be one of the best three-point marksmen in the league, at least from an efficiency standpoint. While his role does not warrant long-term attention in standard formats, he can be utilized for streaming purposes, if you catch him on the right night.