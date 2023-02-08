Watanabe (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Christian Arnold of Associated Press reports.
Watanabe missed Tuesday's game against the Suns due to back tightness, but he'll be in the mix to return to action for Thursday's matchup. However, Dorian Finney-Smith (coach's decision) will be available against Chicago, so Watanabe might not see much playing time if he's cleared to suit up.
More News
-
Nets' Yuta Watanabe: Out Tuesday with tight back•
-
Nets' Yuta Watanabe: Shoots poorly against Celtics•
-
Nets' Yuta Watanabe: Will be available Wednesday•
-
Nets' Yuta Watanabe: Probable despite back tightness•
-
Nets' Yuta Watanabe: Perfect from perimeter•
-
Nets' Yuta Watanabe: Contract guaranteed for 2022-23•