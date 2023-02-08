Watanabe (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Christian Arnold of Associated Press reports.

Watanabe missed Tuesday's game against the Suns due to back tightness, but he'll be in the mix to return to action for Thursday's matchup. However, Dorian Finney-Smith (coach's decision) will be available against Chicago, so Watanabe might not see much playing time if he's cleared to suit up.