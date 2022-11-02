Watanabe finished Tuesday's 108-99 loss to the Bulls with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two blocks over 28 minutes.

Watanabe played a season-high 28 minutes, marking the third time over his last four appearances he's played 20-plus, and notched his first double-digit scoring performance of the season. Over his last five appearances, the reserve forward has averaged 6.2 points and 2.6 rebounds across 18.6 minutes and could continue garnering a solid role off the bench while Ben Simmons (knee) is sidelined.