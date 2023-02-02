Watanabe closed Wednesday's 139-96 loss to the Celtics with six points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes.

Watanabe carried a probable tag into Wednesday's game due to a minor back issue but still came close to his usual workload in what was ultimately a blowout. He's been red hot from the field this season and entered Wednesday's game shooting at a 53% clip, so he'll be looking to get back on track vs. the Wizards on Saturday.