Nets' Yuta Watanabe: Sports hot shooting night from long range in SL loss

Watanabe posted 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist across 26 minutes in Monday's 78-69 loss to the Timberwolves in a Vegas Summer League contest.

Watanabe literally came out of nowhere to post an excellent stat line in a losing effort. Despite an impressive career at George Washington, he went undrafted and is attempting to make an impact in the Summer League. While he wasn't expected to garner a training camp invite, he drains threes on the regular and his 6-9 frame is an interesting combination for the Nets to consider.