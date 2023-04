Watanabe will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the 76ers, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Watanabe will draw his first start of the season and will be joined by Patty Mills, Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe. Watanabe should get some decent run with Brooklyn resting so many of their main guys, but he's not much more than a low-end, 3-point streamer in deep leagues.