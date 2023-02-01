Watanabe (back) is available for Wednesday's contest against the Celtics, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

As expected, Watanabe will be available despite initially being listed as probable with back tightness. With Kevin Durant (knee), Ben Simmons (knee) and T.J. Warren (lower leg) all out, the fifth-year forward should see an increased role off the bench. Over his past four appearances, Watanabe has averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 21.8 minutes per game.