Watanabe (back) will take the floor Tuesday versus the Kings, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.

Watanabe was initially expected to miss both ends of the team's back-to-back set over the weekend, but he wound up suiting up for the second of the pair and posted a solid stat line over 23 minutes. Watanabe has some added competition for minutes in the mix Tuesday, with Ben Simmons (knee) and Seth Curry (ankle) set to return, which could impact his playing time.