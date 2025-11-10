Williams recorded 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 134-98 loss to the Knicks.

Williams scored in double figures after being held to nine total points over his previous two games. He was efficient from beyond the arc, knocking down three or more triples for the third time in eight appearance so far this year. Williams certainly benefitted from a lopsided score Sunday, logging a season high in minutes.