Nets' Ziaire Williams: Another absence coming
Williams (knee) is out for Friday's game versus the Grizzlies, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Williams will miss his fourth straight game Friday due to a left knee sprain. Williams' next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Cleveland.
