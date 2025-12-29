site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nets' Ziaire Williams: Available Monday
RotoWire Staff
Williams (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Williams was initially deemed probable for this contest but will shed that tag and suit up. The fifth-year forward is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game this season.
