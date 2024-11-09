Williams registered nine points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes in Friday's 108-104 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Williams' 12 rebounds Friday were not only the most on the Nets but also a career high as he surpassed his 10-rebound effort against the Wizards on Oct. 28, 2023 as a member of the Grizzlies. Williams has been a key piece off the bench for the Nets this year, and he has played at least 20 minutes in five of the last six regular-season games.